Youth worker launches book targeting knife crime

Sheffield youth worker, Anthony Olaseinde, has published a book called One Knife Many Lives on the devastating impact of knife crime. Olaseinde hopes to educate young people to reverse the growth in knife crime which has risen by over 50 per cent in South Yorkshire since 2015. Olaseinde has also set up a mentoring programme which has supported over 200 young people through the social enterprise Always An Alternative. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!