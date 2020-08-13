Sheffield Council appoints new chief executive

Sheffield Council has confirmed the appointment of new chief executive Kate Josephs who is to take on the role from January 2021. A special meeting of Full Council was convened on the Zoom conference platform to consider the appointment. The meeting is the first of Full Council since the lockdown in March and also the first to be broadcast live on Sheffield Live! TV. Labour leader Julie Dore, Shaffaq Mohammed for the Lib Dems and Douglas Johnson of the Green Party all spoke in support of the appointment. Josephs, born and raised in Sheffield, has been a senior UK civil servant and is currently Director General in the Number 10 Covid Task Force. She has also worked with the Obama administration in Washington DC. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!