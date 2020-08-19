Dozens take part in track and trace protest

Over two dozen demonstrators mounted a protest outside Sheffield Town Hall against the involvement of outsourcing giant Serco in England’s test, track and trace programme. Campaigners say they want the government to end Serco’s contract and instead allocate the funds to local public health protection teams. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Ruth Milson, secretary for Sheffield Save our NHS.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..