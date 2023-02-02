Workers and supporters join day of strike action

Over a thousand people joined a strike solidarity demonstration on Wednesday, marching from Devonshire Green through the city centre to Barkers Pool where it conclude with a rally and speeches. Across England and Wales hundreds of thousands of workers joined a day of strike action over pay and conditions, including train and bus drivers, university staff, teachers and civil servants. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Bill Adams, regional secretary for the TUC in Yorkshire and Humber.