Council disappointment over Levelling-Up funding

Councillor Martin Smith, chair of Sheffield City Council’s economic development and skills policy committee has spoken to Sheffield Live of his disappointment over the city missing out on the latest Levelling-Up funding. The local authority bid for two projects, at Parkwood Springs and Heeley Development Trust, however both project proposals were rejected. The government has been criticised for awarding Levelling-Up money to wealthy areas in the south-east of England rather than poorer areas in the north-east. Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has defended the decisions, arguing the north is to receive the most amount of cash in terms of funding per person. Baillor Jalloh reports.