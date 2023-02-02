Teachers’ strike closes dozens of schools

Hundreds of teachers in Sheffield walked out of their classrooms to take strike action on Wednesday calling for a pay rise linked to inflation. Dozens of schools in South Yorkshire were either partially or fully closed as result of the walk out. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Toby Malinson, branch secretary for the National Education Union in Sheffield, on a picket line at Longley Park Sixth Form College.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..