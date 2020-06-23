Windrush celebrated but racism persists

The third National Windrush Day marks the 72nd year since a generation of African Caribbean migrants arrived in Britain to help rebuild the post war economy. Many went on to work in transport and other public services as well in the steel and coal industries but also faced racism, which sadly still persists as the Black Lives Matter movement has highlighted. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Rob Cotterell, chair of Sheffield and District African Caribbean Centre, SADACCA.