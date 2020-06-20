Orgreave justice campaign holds virtual rally for 36th anniversary

The Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign organised a virtual rally attended by 100s of activists to mark 36 years since the events known as the Battle of Orgreave during the 1984/85 miners’ strike. Although many involved have since passed away the campaign is continuing its call for a public inquiry into the events of June 1984 when miners were assaulted and arrested by police on charges later dropped after allegations emerged of fabricated evidence and police brutality. The virtual rally included speakers from the Hillsborough Justice Campaign and Grenfell United. Sheffield Live! reporter spoke to Chris Peace, event organiser and activist with Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign.