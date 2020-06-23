Campaign to raise deafblind awareness

Deafblind awareness week aims to increase understanding of deafblindness and to make life better for people who have both sight and hearing loss. Deafblind UK estimates over 400,000 people in the UK have some degree of deafblindness and face related challenges in communication and access to information. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Jon Lehan, outreach officer for Deafblind UK.
