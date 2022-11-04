Wildlife trust calls for end to moorland burning

Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust have called for the deliberate burning of moorland vegetation to be banned following a spate of fires in the last few weeks. Upland peat bog, which covers much of the High Peak moorland, is an important carbon sink, countering climate change by removing carbon from the atmosphere. Globally, peat habitats store 30 per cent of all soil carbon. Deliberate burning of peatland vegetation is carried out on some grouse estates to encourage the fresh shoots on which grouse feed but it can also cause the peat to dry out, resulting in oxidation and loss of stored carbon to the atmosphere. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Ian Cracknell, advocacy officer for Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust.