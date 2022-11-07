£3.9m arts funding award for Sheffield Theatres

Sheffield Theatres, which manages the Crucible, the Playhouse and the Lyceum, is set to receive £3.9m in funding from Arts Council England for the three years from April 2023. The news comes as the Arts Council increases its commitment to funding arts organisation in the North of England. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Robert Hastie, artistic director for Sheffield Theatres.
