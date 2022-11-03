Owlthorpe Fields saved from housing development

After four years of campaigning, the Owlthorpe Fields Action Group has been told that long-standing plans to build housing on the wildlife haven are set to be shelved. Owlthorpe Fields was allocated for housing in the Sheffield Local Plan of the 1990s. The first two housing sites were developed in 1999, leaving three remaining sites which have undergone a natural rewilding. Plans to retake the housing project led to local residents protesting and the formation of the Action Group to campaign for the fields to be retained as a local wildlife site. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Claire Baker, chair of Owlthorpe Fields Action Group.