Volunteers sought to help with tree conservation

Sheffield’s Street Tree Partnership, set up to oversee the city’s new trees strategy, is inviting those who are passionate about trees and wildlife to join a network of community volunteers. The network will help monitor the health of existing street trees and support the planting and care of new young trees to help maintain and increase the street tree canopy. The new trees strategy aims to improve the neighbourhood and city-wide environment by identifying trees that are dying or diseased and proposing locations and species for the planting of additional young trees. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Darren Butt, the account director for Amey’s Streets Ahead programme.