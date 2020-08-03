Covid-19 funding appeal raises £900k for community projects

South Yorkshire Community Foundation has raised £900,000 to support community projects responding to Covid-19 since the lockdown began in March. Along with funding from the National Emergency Trust, members of the public have donated to support those affected by the pandemic including community organisations, charities and social enterprises across South Yorkshire. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Sam Caldwell, head of grants at SYCF.
