Tramlines Festival weekend charity fundraiser

Sheffield Tramlines festival has teamed up with Leadmill, Jon McClure and others to raise money for Sheffield causes on what would have been the weekend of Tramlines festival 2020. The event featured a host of online activities from pub quizzes to charity raffles as well as the music. All money raised is to go to Sheffield causes including Roundabout, Sheffield S6 Food Bank, Disability Sheffield, iForge and Cavendish Cancer Care. Sheffield Live ! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Alex Deadman of Tramlines Festival.