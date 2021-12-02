Volunteers sought for Covid booster research

Grounded Research, the research team at Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, has been selected to join an international Covid-19 booster trial. The team is seeking volunteers to take part in Covid-19 vaccine booster research and are calling on members of the public in Sheffield to help them understand the impact of the booster jab on new variants. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Dr Adrian Phillipson who is leading the trial for Grounded Research.