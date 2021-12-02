Vigil held for migrant deaths tragedy

A vigil outside Sheffield Town Hall has been held to remember the group of at least 27 people who drowned last Wednesday while trying to cross the English channel in a small dinghy. The deaths are the worst single accident involving attempted crossings by migrants seeking to reach the UK from France. Sheffield Live! reporter Ballor Jalloh spoke to Maxine Bowler and Ebru Garnett from Sheffield’s Stand Up to Racism campaign group.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..