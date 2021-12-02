Campaign grows to save archaeology department

Hundreds of supporters joined a campaign rally this week to save the University of Sheffield’s world-renowned archaeology department. The department is scheduled to be closed over the next few years with university bosses blaming a “difficult external environment” and a “significant reduction” in the number of undergraduate students. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Umberto Albarella, a professor of archaeology at the University of Sheffield.
