Vital role for community radio says UNESCO Chair during Sheffield visit

UNESCO’s first Chair of Community Media, Professor Vinod Pavarala, said community radio stations are vital to enable people to talk about issues that affect local communities. On a visit to Sheffield, hosted by Sheffield Live!, Professor Pavarala of the University of Hyderabad highlighted the role of community radio in promoting loca talent, enabling dialogue and supporting community languages. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
