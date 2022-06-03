Cancer charity’s Sheffield Race For Life still open for entries

People across Sheffield are being encouraged to sign up for Cancer Research UK’s Sheffield Race for Life event. The charity’s much loved 3K run is to return to Graves Park on Saturday 11 June following the end of Covid restrictions. Money raised from the event will fund world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer, including bowel cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke Nicki Embleton regional media relations office for Cancer Research UK.