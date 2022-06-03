Nature partnership awarded £500k for woodland creation in South Yorkshire

The South Yorkshire Woodland Creation Partnership led by Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust has been awarded a £500k grant from the Trees Call to Action Fund. The partnership includes the Woodland Trust, Forestry Commission, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and South Yorkshire local authorities. It aims to create more than 250 hectares of new woodland by 2025, with an overall target of 12 percent cover across the region by 2050. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!