Public urged to maintain Covid safety measures amid new variant concern

Sheffield’s public health boss Greg Fell is urging residents to maintain hygiene and other Covid safety measures as more research is awaited on the Omicron variant. The UK Health Security Agency confirmed this week more cases of the variant in England. The individuals who have tested positive are not connected to one another or to previously confirmed cases. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
