Charity offers advice on support to meet rising energy costs

Citizens Advice Sheffield is urging struggling families and those on lower income to check if they are missing out on benefits entitlements to help cope with rising energy prices. The government has announced that from October millions of households in England, Wales and Scotland will receive a £200 repayable discount on bills with a further £150 council tax rebate for most households in England to help cope with soaring energy bills. Labour has described the support as a “buy now, pay later scheme”. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Frances Potter, research and campaign lead at Citizens Advice Sheffield.