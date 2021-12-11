University lecturers on three days strike over pension cuts

Hundreds of teaching staff from the Sheffield’s two universities are on strike this week in a dispute over pension cuts, pay and working conditions. The University and College Union (UCU) are currently in dispute with the Universities UK and the Universities and Colleges Employers’ Association over several issues and a series of UK wide strikes have been taking place since Wednesday and is set to continue until Friday. 58 universities across the UK are involved in this week’s industrial action. Ben Abell, a lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University gave more background to Sheffield Live! on the reasons why they’re taking industrial action.