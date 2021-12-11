New Covid-19 wave expected as Omicron variant spreads

Sheffield health boss, Greg Fell, told Sheffield Live! the Omicron variant is likely to spread rapidly over the next few weeks. With cases of the new variant rising, the government has introduced new restrictions including face masks in most public indoor venues other than hospitality and people being asked to work from home where possible. The new measures could be in place for at least six weeks. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
