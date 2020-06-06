Home care firm recruiting for 100 new jobs

Home Instead Senior Care, an at-home care company, is looking to expand their care team with 100 new jobs across Sheffield and Barnsley. Demand for at home care services for vulnerable and elderly people has rapidly increased due to the coronavirus pandemic and public health advice on shielding and self isolation. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Bryn and Jill Evans, directors of Home Instead Senior Care Sheffield.
