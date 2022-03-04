Ukrainian journalist speaks of fear for safety of family and friends

In an emotional interview, journalist Daria Prokaza spoke from Kyiv to Sheffield Live! of her fears for family and friends in Kharkiv and eastern Ukraine. Daria is a reporter with Hromadske Radio, a Kyiv-based independent community radio channel. She was among a group of Ukrainian journalists who, in 2018, took part in a study visit to the UK hosted by Sheffield Live! Hromadske Radio continues to broadcast from Kyiv with news in Ukrainian on the Russian invasion. Azz Mohammed reports.