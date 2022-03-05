Ambulance service campaign highlights attack on frontline workers

A national campaign has been launched called Work Without Fear to highlight some of the attacks faced by ambulance workers whilst working on the front line. Last year thirty two ambulance staff members were abused or attacked across the country. In the Yorkshire and Humber region, there has been a 75% rise in reported incidents of physical and verbal abuse towards staff. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Jonathan Milnes, area clinical lead for South Yorkshire.
