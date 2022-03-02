Sheffield councillors pledge solidarity with Ukraine

Sheffield Council has passed an emergency motion pledging “complete solidarity with the Ukrainian people” and offering Ukrainians the sanctuary of the city. Councillors including council leader Terry Fox, Douglas Johnson of the Green Party and opposition leader Shaffaq Mohammed joined an anti-war demonstration outside Ponds Forge ahead of the full council meeting. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Elena Mandrik of the Stand With Ukraine Sheffield campaign.
