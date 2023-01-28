SWFC community facility out of action after arson attack

Sheffield Wednesday’s new community football facility, costing almost £1m, looks set to be out of use for months following a suspected arson attack last weekend. Firefighters were alerted to Jubilee Sports and Social Club after a stolen car was driven on to the middle of the astro turf pitch and set alight. The facility was opened on 3 January 2023 and was paid for by grants from the Premier League, the Football Association and the government’s Football Foundation. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have appealed for anyone with any information about the incident to report it. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Marcus Brameld, community programme manager, at the club.