Sheffield boxing legend delight at MBE award

Former Sheffield boxer, Johnny Nelson, has expressed his delight after recently being awarded an MBE for his contributions to boxing and for work with young people across Yorkshire. The former cruiserweight champion said he was honoured to have been recognised. Recently Mr Nelson has been campaigning for men to speak up about their mental health and other health related issues. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
