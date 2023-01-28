Ashley Carson: Be vigilant of stolen items

Following the recent break-in at Sheffield’s Assay Office in Hillsborough, chief executive Ashley Carson has appealed to members of the public to report to the police any suspected attempts to sell the stolen jewellery. Speaking to Sheffield Live!, Carson said the total value of the items taken is around £60.000 but some of the items are very “distinct and irreplaceable”. The break-in took place at night on 15 January, with CCTV footage showing the thieves entry and getaway. Baillor Jalloh reports.