Support services failing for women refugees and asylum seekers

Women asylum seekers and refugees are facing multiple challenges including mental health conditions and homelessness linked to the coronavirus pandemic according to a Sheffield-based support group. In a new report, the social enterprise Development and Women’s Advancement (DEWA) found 82 per cent of women interviewed reported their mental health had worsened and 20 per cent had faced homelessness. Among the problems encountered were difficulties accessing food and accommodation and a lack of language support to enable access to information and services. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to the co-founder and development director of DEWA Ibtissam Al-Farah.