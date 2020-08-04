Beth Tweddle’s gymnastic curriculum comes to Sheffield schools

Former Olympian Beth Tweddle’s gymnastics programme is to be made available to school children in Sheffield from September following a successful launch in the North West. The new 10-week online programme focuses on physical literacy, as well as the values of friendship, respect and determination. The programme is aligned to Key Stages 1 and 2, with outcomes across the educational curriculum. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
