GP service provides home visits for the vulnerable

Sheffield GP practices who make up the Seven Hills Primary Care Network have set up a new home visiting service for those shielding from the coronavirus pandemic or otherwise unable to get to a surgery. Over 700 vulnerable people in Sheffield have so far benefited from the service set up by a group of GP practices and funded by NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG). With the easing of the lockdown, doctors’ surgeries have reopened but on a strict appointment basis. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Lucy Cormack, GP and clinical director for Seven Hills.