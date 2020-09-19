Support grows in pandemic for universal basic income

Sheffield’s UBI Lab has been at the forefront of a campaign for a universal basic income that has gained momentum in the face of financial distress for many resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. UBI is an unconditional payment available to all instead of a means tested benefits system and has the aim of ensuring that no one should face the risk of falling into destitution. A growing network of cities and countries are exploring the concept with pilots ready to launch subject to government approval. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Sam Gregory and Tchiyiwe Chihana from UBI Labs network.