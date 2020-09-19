Skateable street project unveiled in Castlegate

A new skateable street architecture project has been unveiled providing a place for street sports in the Castlegate area, part of the grey to green regeneration project. The multi-use blocks and rails on Exchange Street offer a destination for skateboarders, BMX’ers and scooters. The project has been in the planning for around four years with support from Sheffield Council and building works provided free of charge by construction company NMCN. The unveiling comes ahead of skateboarding making a debut at the Tokyo Summer 2021 games. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Neil Ellis, head of engagement for Skateboard England.