Universities adjust for students’ return

As tens of thousands of students return to universities this week and next, strict measures have been taken to minimise the spread of the coronavirus in city campuses. Thousands of students returning to colleges and universities will find their educational and social experience very different to previous years. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Dr Peter O’Brien, executive director for Universities in Yorkshire and Andrew Adegbola, Sheffield Hallam Student Union president.
