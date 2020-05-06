Social enterprise aims to reduce lockdown loneliness

Two students from the University of Sheffield and the University of Manchester have launched an online platform to help people make new friends and to support the isolated during and beyond lockdown. Corona Unity is a not-for-profit project created by politics, philosophy and economics student James Augustin and computer science student Aydin Hepsaydi and now involving over 100 volunteers. The project is offering a Phone-a-Friend service from 8am to 10pm allowing those seeking a friendly informal non-clinical chat to be matched with people from their local community or from elsewhere in the UK. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Corona Unity founder James Augustin.