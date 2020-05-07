Labour activists urge rethink on lockdown easing

With government set to announce plans for easing of the lockdown, Sheffield Trades Union Council has warned that safety measures are not adequate for a return to work. Labour activists organised a road protest on Thursday to raise their concerns for workers’ safety and the need for workplace risk assessments. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to secretary of Sheffield Trades Union Council Martin Mayer.
