Council defends 5 per cent funding increase for care homes

Sheffield Council has confirmed a five per cent increase in payments to care homes to support their response to the coronavirus crisis and is ready to meet additional costs incurred. Nicola Richards, chair of the Sheffield Care Association, described the offer as “a devastating blow for homes caring for the city’s elderly” as it falls well short of what is needed to sustain care homes through the pandemic. Sheffield councillor George Lindars Hammond, cabinet member for health and social care told Sheffield Live! the local authority will be looking at individual cases and the five per cent increase is just a start. Baillor Jalloh reports.