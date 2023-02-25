Planning permission lodged for Castlegate regeneration

Planning proposals have been submitted to transform the old Castle Market, demolished over five years ago, into a public space, including an events venue, new public art and opening up of the River Sheaf. The application focuses on the public space proposals, turning the currently empty plot into what the local authority described as a “vibrant and inviting area in the city centre” for residents and visitors to “socialise and enjoy events”. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to councillor Mazher Igbal.