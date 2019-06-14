Sheffield vigil remembers Grenfell victims

Community activists held a vigil outside Sheffield Town Hall to mark two years since the Grenfell tower tragedy in London and to remember the victims. Seventy two people lost their lives in the tower block after a fire got out of control in the building. A service of remembrance was also held in London and attended by friends and families of the victims. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
