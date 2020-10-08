Sheffield universities move most teaching online

Sheffield Hallam University has moved most of its teaching online, student union president, Andrew Adegbola, has told Sheffield Live! Earlier this week the University of Sheffield suspended all face to face teaching in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19 among students and staff. Both universities have recorded nearly a thousand positive cases since the return of students two weeks ago. Baillor Jalloh reports.
