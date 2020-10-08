Choir group seeks new dialogue after Dean of Sheffield resignation

Following the resignation of the Dean of Sheffield, members of the cathedral’s former choir group have said they hope for new dialogue. Peter Bradley resigned earlier this week 17 years after taking up the post and citing “tremendous pressure” seriously affecting his health. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Kate Caroe of the Steel City Choristers, which was set up after the cathedral’s choir was dissolved.
