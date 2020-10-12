Report finds Yorkshire among worst regions for bird crimes

A bird crime report has revealed 85 confirmed incidents of bird of prey persecution in the UK in 2019 including shooting, trapping and poisoning, with Yorkshire ranking as one of the worst affected regions. The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds claim the law has failed birds of prey and is calling for urgent government action to end bird of prey killing and ensure grouse shooting operates legally and sustainably. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to RSPB assistant investigations officer Thomas Grose.