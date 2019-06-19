Sheffield Tories divided as leadership campaign closes

With support for Boris Johnson building in the Tory leadership race, Sheffield Live! spoke to Alex Tant-Brown, chairman of Sheffield Hallam Conservative Association. Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson extended his tally to 143 in the third round of voting while Rory Stewart has dropped out after receiving just 27 votes. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt secured 54 votes, Environment Secretary Michael Gove gained 51 and Home Secretary Sajid Javid came in with 38. The four remaining candidates will face further voting rounds until just two are left. Party members will then be able to vote on the final two, with the winner becoming Tory Party leader and the country’s next Prime Minister. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!