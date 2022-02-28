Sheffield taxi drivers to trial electric vehicles

Sheffield Council has launched a new scheme to allow registered taxi drivers the chance to trial an electric taxi in a move to accelerate the shift to renewable energy. Eight black cab taxis are to be made available for drivers to trial for two weeks, free of charge. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Councillor Douglas Johnson, executive member for climate change, environment and transport.
