New entrepreneurship scheme opens in South Yorkshire

Micro-finance organisation Purple Shoots is seeking to support ten new entrepreneurs in South Yorkshire to start their own business. The Cardiff-based charity has recently opened a South Yorkshire Hub having previously helped hundreds of people start small businesses in Wales. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Richard Kirtley, divisional director for Purple Shoots.
