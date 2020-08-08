Sheffield strip club dancers drop court case

Lap-dancers at former Sheffield strip club Spearmint Rhino have dropped their privacy case which followed secret filming inside the club by campaign group Not Buying It. The film allegedly showed the dancers sexually touching customers in breach of licensing rules. Sasha Rakoff of Not Buying It told Sheffield Live! they are pleased the case has been closed. Spearmint Rhino, who did not respond to a request for comment, were reported to have agreed to pay nearly £50,000 in legal costs. Baillor Jalloh reports.